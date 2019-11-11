WASHINGTON — D.C. Fire officials are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a woman on Veterans Day.

The fire was reported on the second floor of an apartment located at 3117 Buena Vista Terrance in Southeast D.C. on Monday around 7:15, according to D.C. Fire.

Fire officials said when they arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke that looked like the fire had been smoldering there for a while.

Officials said a woman was rescued and taken to an area hospital in critical condition where they were later pronounced dead.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire.

This story is developing.

