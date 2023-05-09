Woman dies after being hit by car in Northeast DC

The driver of the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for the driver who hit a woman with a car in Northeast D.C. and left before help arrived.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the woman was walking across the road on 17th Street Northeast at Lang Place Northeast when she was hit by a dark-colored vehicle just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The woman was struck by an unidentified vehicle that was travelling northbound on 17th Street Northeast.

When officers arrived, the woman was found in the area of the south crosswalk. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but she was pronounced dead. The woman's identity has not been released yet, this includes her name, age, and where she is from.

Police are still searching for the driver and vehicle involved. The investigation into the collision is active and ongoing.