Police: Woman dead after she was found shot at SE DC crash scene

The drivers of the cars involved in the crash were not seriously injured, police say.

WASHINGTON — A woman is dead after she was found with a gunshot wound following a two-vehicle crash in Southeast D.C. Sunday evening, D.C. Police said.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Branch Avenue, police said. Two cars were disabled at the scene after the collision.

D.C. Fire and EMS crews were also called to the scene and helped the woman who was a passenger in one of the crashed vehicles. As EMS crews were looking at her injuries, they noticed a gunshot wound in her shoulder, police said.

The woman was transported to the hospital unconscious and not breathing. She was later pronounced dead moments later.

The drivers of the cars involved in the crash were not seriously injured, police said.

Police believe the woman was shot when she was in the car.

At this time, there are no further details on the lookout for a possible suspect or suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.