WASHINGTON -- A 37-year-old woman is dead after a car crashed into a tree Wednesday night in Southeast D.C.

The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of 18th Street, Metropolitan police said.

Authorities said, the woman who died, 37-year-old Keisha Whitaker, of Southeast, D. C. was a passenger in a Subaru Forrester.

The car waa going northbound when it mounted the northeast curb at the intersection of 18th and Q Streets. It then hit a tree in the 1500 block of 18th Street.

Police said Whitaker was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

© 2018 WUSA