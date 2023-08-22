Woman sitting in car at DC intersection shot after pick-up truck pulls up and opens fire

Police are still searching for the two suspects.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after people riding in a truck began shooting at another car, injuring a woman and damaging the car, windshield and tires Tuesday.

According to an incident report from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened while the two vehicles were stopped at the intersection of Benning Road and 44th Street.

Officers say the victim was sitting at the intersection when a silver pickup truck pulled up next to her on the driver's side. Two people reportedly got out of the truck and one of the suspects took out a black handgun then started shooting at the victim's car.

The victim's car was hit several times, damaging the front windshield window and two tires on the driver's side and denting the hood. The driver was shot once in the left ear lob. Fearing for her life, and the safety of the two other people in the car with her, the victim drove away and later flagged down a marked Capital Heights Police Officer who then notified MPD.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for help with her injuries and is expected to be okay.

The two suspects drove away after the shooting and have not been found. Police have not released any information regarding descriptions.

Police say they are investigating this as a road rage incident. There is no word on what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.