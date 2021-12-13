Woman, child seriously injured after car fire on I-295

DC Police say the car caught fire and several other cars were disabled due to an object in the roadway.

WASHINGTON — A woman and a child were hospitalized after a car fire on Interstate 295 Monday night.

According to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS, the car caught fire on I-295 northbound just before exit 5C.

A woman and a child were able to make it out of the car before first responders arrived. Both were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Crews have since extinguished the fire.

DC Police Traffic tweeted a warning to drivers on I-295 around 9:30 p.m. urging drivers to be careful along northbound between Suitland Pkwy and MLK Ave, SE around 5C due to "unknown objects and pothole in the roadway."

Police say there are several cars broken down on I-295 as of 10:15 p.m. due to the object.

This is a developing story, more details will be added as they become available.

Image of fully involved vehicle on I-295 N/B that was quickly extinguished by #DCsBravest. 2 occupants who were able to self evacuate prior to our arrival were transported by Medic units to area hospitals with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/5WUOtLUZD0 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 14, 2021

