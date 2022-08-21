Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said.
Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland.
At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to the 1300 block of Canal Street and #3 Tingey Street for reports of an overturned vehicle in the Anacostia River.
The crash happened near the area of DC Water headquarters in Navy Yard.
At the scene, it appeared the woman drove through a fence before crashing into the Water. When officials arrived, they found Smith standing in the shallow water across the sea wall.
DC Fire and EMS said in a tweet, the woman removed herself from the overturned vehicle. Rescue personnel used a ladder to remove Smith from the water.
No injuries were reported.
Smith was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to officials.
