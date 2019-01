WASHINGTON — A woman is in custody after she barricaded herself into an apartment building near the Shaw Metro station for about 15 hours.

The incident happened inside the 7th Flats located at 1805 7th St Northwest, Metropolitan police said.

Police said the standoff ended peacefully just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The area of 7th St. is back open.