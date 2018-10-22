WASHINGTON -- Police are investigating after a woman reported being assaulted in the Adams Morgan area early Monday morning.

Police said Monday night that the woman was beaten and was hit in the head and upper body.

The assault happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of 18th Street in Northwest D.C., police said.

She was conscious when she went to the hospital to be treated.

Police say there is a lookout for a black female suspect with a medium brown complexion. She is 5'5" and weighs 150 pounds. She has black wavy hair and is wearing a black dress.

