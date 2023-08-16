Woman arrested for stabbing person with scissors in Northwest DC

The suspect was apprehended by police and has since been identified as 48-year-old Stephanie Fawbush.

WASHINGTON — A woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone with a pair of scissors in Northwest D.C. on Monday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 900 block of 17th Street at 7:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been stabbed. He was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

The suspect was apprehended by police and has since been identified as 48-year-old Stephanie Fawbush. Police have not said why she allegedly stabbed the man with scissors.

Fawbush has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (scissors).

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

