WMATA's Paul Wiedefeld announces early retirement

The now, former general manager of Metro announced he was retiring effective Monday.

WASHINGTON — For six years Paul Wiedefeld was the General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. On Monday he announced he would be taking his retirement effective immediately, over a month earlier than his original retirement date.

Andy Off will be the interim general manager of WMATA.

“I have decided to make my retirement effective today to provide a more timely transition to Interim General Manager Andy Off," said Wiedefeld. Wiedefeld added that stepping down early was "in the best interest of the agency and its workforce."

Additionally, Wiedefeld announced he accepted the resignation of Chief Operating Officer, Joe Leader, effective immediately.

Wiedefeld originally announced in January that he would be retiring on June 30 and was going to be succeeded by Randy Clark. WMATA announced on May 10 that Clark would be the next general manager and CEO of WMATA and start in the late summer of this year.