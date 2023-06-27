WMATA awarded $104M grant for bus system enhancements

WASHINGTON — Metro's plans for low- and no- emission buses and facilities just got a financial boost with the help of an over $100 million grant, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton announced Monday.
Norton said that Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) will receive a $104 million grant from the Federal Transit Authority after she wrote a letter supporting WMATA's grant application. The grant was funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a law that Norton heavily helped to shape through her work as Chair of the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit.
"I'm pleased with today's announcement that WMATA will receive a $104 million grant for low- and no-emission buses and bus facilities after I wrote a letter supporting its grant application," Norton said in a news release. "The funding will be used to procure battery-electric buses, furthering WMATA’s transition to a 100% zero-emission bus fleet by 2045, improving air quality, providing sustainable transportation, and addressing climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the nation's capital.”
