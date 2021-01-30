WMATA announces Metro service changes ahead of snow storm

Beginning Sunday morning, Metrobus will operate on a moderate snow service plan.

WASHINGTON — WMATA announced service changes for Metro in advance of a winter storm forecast to affect the region on Sunday.

Beginning Sunday morning, Metrobus will operate on a moderate snow service plan and scheduled work at Addison Road., Arlington Cemetery, and on the Yellow Line bridge will be suspended.

In addition, Metro will deploy resources and equipment to keep the tracks clear of snow and ice and treat station platforms, walkways and parking lots for customers.

The latest snowfall projections for the DMV region vary from three to five inches Sunday for most of DC, Maryland and Virginia, according to WUSA9 Chief Meteorologist Topper Shutt. Areas closer to the shore in the region will get between two inches to a dusting, according to the projections.

These projections are just for through 7 p.m. on Sunday, with more snow expected to possibly accumulate further on Monday.



