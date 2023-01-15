Winter Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week to kick off Jan. 16-22, 2023

The restaurant week will be from Jan. 16-22 in person with special deals for meals ranging from a $25 lunch/brunch to a $40 or $55 dinner.

WASHINGTON — If you want to indulge in the DMV food scene then prepare to partake in the Winter Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week hosted by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW).

The restaurant week will be from Jan. 16-22 in person with special deals for meals ranging from a $25 lunch/brunch to a $40 or $55 dinner with participating restaurants.

According to a release from Mayor Bowser's office, Winter Restaurant Week will also offer to-go dining options at certain restaurants at prices ranging from $70 or $100 for two people and $140 or $200 for four people. In addition, brunch options will be extended on Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day., the release further explains.

There will be some new additions to this year's restaurant week roster, according to the release. City Cruises will offer a Restaurant Week menu alongside other D.C. restaurants such as Brickstones Kitchen and Bar, Ellington Park Bistro, EME Cafe & Bar, Fava Pot and more.