WASHINGTON -- Repairs being made to the Windy Run Bridge along GW Parkway will shift traffic and cause traffic to slow down starting Monday, National Park Service said.

The repairs happening about one mile north of Spout Run Parkway will shift traffic into three narrow lanes.

According to a press release, there will always be one southbound lane open and one northbound lane open. The third lane will be reversible to accommodate the AM and PM rush hours, the press release reads. From about noon to 8 p.m. the reversible lane will be northbound. It will be southbound between 8 p.m. to noon. On the weekends, the reversible lane will be southbound.

Police will have to stop traffic temporarily going both ways in order to make sure that the traffic shifts happen safely.

Riders are being urged to drive cautiously in the area. Police and construction workers will be in the area both before and after scheduled times for traffic shifts.

The repairs to the bridge will continue into the fall, officials said.

Learn more here:Checkgo.nps.gov/windyrun

