x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Window washers rescued from hanging scaffold in Northwest DC

Video tweeted by police shows the firefighters rescuing the window washers as half of the scaffold dangles alongside the building.

WASHINGTON — Crews worked to rescue two people from a hanging scaffold in Northwest D.C. Thursday night.

According to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS, the technical rescue happened at 17th and G Street. 

Officials say two window washers were stuck in the hanging scaffold.

Video tweeted by Fire and EMS shows the firefighters rescuing the window washers as half of the scaffold dangles alongside the building. 

D.C. Fire and EMS says both workers were successfully rescued from the hanging scaffold. Neither worker was injured. 

There is no word on what caused the scaffold to dangle. 

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Ban on ticket quotas? Virginia police union pushes to put an end to them

A Virginia police union says ticket quotas have been a longtime issue but state police say that's not the case

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.