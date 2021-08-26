Window washers rescued from hanging scaffold in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Crews worked to rescue two people from a hanging scaffold in Northwest D.C. Thursday night.
According to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS, the technical rescue happened at 17th and G Street.
Officials say two window washers were stuck in the hanging scaffold.
Video tweeted by Fire and EMS shows the firefighters rescuing the window washers as half of the scaffold dangles alongside the building.
D.C. Fire and EMS says both workers were successfully rescued from the hanging scaffold. Neither worker was injured.
There is no word on what caused the scaffold to dangle.
