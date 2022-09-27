'Accident waiting to happen' | Drivers fear DC traffic calming bump outs will make roads more dangerous

The curb cuts and bump outs are designed to slow traffic and is part of the Vision Zero plan to reduce traffic deaths.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — One of the District’s newest traffic calming measures is making some drivers anything but calm. Several dozen people expressed their frustration with the new additions to Minnesota Avenue, Southeast on the NextDoor app.

“It just came out of nowhere!” wrote Xanthia James.

Bump outs are meant to slow down traffic in the blocks leading up to Kimball Elementary School. James supports steps to make our streets safer for drivers and walkers, but said there must be a better solution

“It doesn’t make sense because it cuts off left lane really abruptly," James said. "Especially the folks who don’t live in this area are really confused. It makes it worse it’s like a bottleneck. It’s very frustrating and honestly, I think it’s an accident waiting to happen.”

In fact, a neighbor few miles away made an Instagram reel after a flat-bed truck got stuck in their bump out. It happened in the 3100 block of W street, SE which has been the scene of several accidents documented by the neighbor. The W Street bump out are shallow inside, creating a ditch of sorts. It’s a joint project between Department of Transportation and the Department of Energy and the Environment designed to not only slow down turning cars but manage storm water runoff into the nearby stream.

But back on Minnesota Avenue some drivers question the usefulness of the bump outs which stop a block before the school with no other traffic calming measures in front of the school building itself.

“When there’s a crossing guard at the school it’s good but otherwise, you cross at your own risk,” said Lilly Johnson who’s lived off Minnesota Avenue for 11 years. “I hope they work I hope something works because there’s a lot of terrible accidents right here and I almost got hit several times.”

“There’s nothing on the road telling folks that this lane is going to end get over, and then there’s road rage,” countered James. “This is a recipe for disaster.”