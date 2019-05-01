Metro is likely missing out on millions due to the government shutdown.

The 16-day shutdown of 2013 cost the transit agency $5.7 million in lost fares thanks to a 25 percent drop in overall ridership.

Metro has declined to say how many riders it is losing during this shutdown.

About a third of all Metrorail riders at rush-hour are federal employees, many of whom have not been at work this week unless they’re considered essential. We probably won't know exact Metrorail ridership numbers until next week. In 2018, Metrorail averaged 626,000 daily riders.