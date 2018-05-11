ARLINGTON, Va. -- In spite of Amazon executives trying to dispel reports that Crystal City is a shoo-in for the company’s new headquarters, those who have closely studied the search maintain there is a good chance that HQ2 lands in our area.

A new Amazon headquarters in addition to its Seattle offices could bring 50,000 new jobs to one of 20 finalist cities in the United States and Canada. Finalists—including Washington, D.C., Montgomery County in Maryland, and Northern Virginia—were announced in January. An announcement is expected later this month.

But on Monday, sources told the Wall Street Journal that Amazon’s HQ2 search could end with more than one selection to allow the company to better recruit tech talent and ease potential housing issues.

HQ2 experts such as NYU’s Scott Gallaway have stressed that the only thing standing between Amazon and increased value is regulation. He and others have insisted that Amazon establishing a headquarters in the D.C. area will help curry favor with the federal government.

The Washington Post said Saturday that the online retail giant was considering moving workers to a vacant building on South Bell Street in Crystal City. Many office buildings in the area have sat idle after the military’s Base Realignment and Closure program of 2005.

“You’re not doing Crystal City, VA any favors,” tweeted Amazon Director of Economic Development Public Policy Mike Grella on Saturday, adding that whoever was leaking information was treating a signed confidentiality agreement “like a used napkin.”

Nestled in Arlington, Crystal City’s Business Improvement District touts the “word-class destination” as being close to Reagan National Airport and downtown Washington. "The Crystal City BID declines to comment on anything Amazon-related," said Tracy Gabriel, the group's executive director.

Amazon continues to decline comment on the HQ2 search, which began last year.

