WASHINGTON -- Metrorail service on the transit system's oldest line is about to get better through D.C. and Maryland. Starting December 17, trains on the red line will come every four minutes during rush hour.

The transit agency announced Tuesday that is eliminating a train turnback near the Grosvenor station-- better known as the "Grosvenor Turnback."

The agency said currently every other red line train is turned back at Grosvenor, rather than Shady Grove.

A news release underscored riders at White Flint, Twinbrook, Rockville, Shady Grove will see more trains.

