WASHINGTON -- Metro closed down a gate to the Vienna station to the general public on Sunday for the "Unite the Right 2" rally to allow participants to have police-escorted access into the station, drawing anger from Metro's union, saying that they were lied to.

A few weeks ago, Metro Board Chair Jack Evans said the agency was considering having special trains or cars to separate white nationalists from the public.

After union workers and Metro riders began to react to the controversial idea, Metro confirmed in a statement that they would not offer separate trains for the rally.

Metro's largest union, ATU Local 689, called out Metro on Twitter saying the agency lied to riders and the public with the decision to close down the gates to the general public after the agency had said that they would not offer separate trains for the rally.

The union said Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld lied to the public "when the truth was more convenient."

DC, now you see who was telling the truth about the racist marchers being escorted onto Metro and who lied. Wiedefeld lied to riders and public when the truth was more convenient. The fallout of today will be on him. — ATU Local 689 (@ATULocal689) August 12, 2018

The north entrance of the station was closed to the public and the gates were only opened for Unite the Right participants.

Many took to Twitter to ask Metro why the decision was made to close the gates to the general public.

According to Metro, the gates were temporarily closed for "crowd control."

On Sunday, the Vienna Metro Station gates were closed off to the public around 1: 20 p.m. when Unite the Right participants began arriving at the station.

Metro reopened the gates around 1:40 p.m.

VIDEO - Police in riot gear enter @wmata Vienna station - north entrance was just closed to general public. We’re being told by police that ONLY #UniteTheRight2 protesters will be allowed in this entrance - NOT the general public @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/tLUQfuWCtF — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) August 12, 2018

