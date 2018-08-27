WASHINGTON – Nearly 10 hours after the White House raised flags to full-staff following the death of Senator John McCain, officials have lowered them back to half-staff.

Over the weekend, the flags were lowered to half-staff to honor the Arizona Republican, but come Monday, they were put back to full-staff.

Many criticized that decision, including the American Legion. Monday, they urged President Donald Trump to lower the White House flags.

The American Legion released the following statement:

“Dear President Trump,

The American Legion urges the White House to follow long-established protocol following the death of prominent government officials.

Mr. President, just this year, you released presidential proclamations noting the deaths of Barbara Bush and Billy Graham. Senator John McCain was an American hero and cherished member of The American Legion. As I’m certain you are aware, he served five and a half years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam and retired from the U.S. Navy at the rank of Captain. He then served in the U.S. Congress for more than three decades.

On the behalf of The American Legion’s two million wartime veterans, I strongly urge you to make an appropriate presidential proclamation noting Senator McCain’s death and legacy of service to our nation, and that our nation’s flag be half-staffed through his interment.

Denise Rohan

National Commander

The American Legion”

Around 4 p.m. Monday, the flags were ordered back at half-staff and a Presidential Proclamation for McCain was released.

Here it is, at 4:12 PM -

The official Presidential Proclamation for John McCain...

The following is a statement from President Trump:

Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment.

I have asked Vice President Mike Pence to offer an address at the ceremony honoring Senator McCain at the United States Capitol this Friday.

At the request of the McCain family, I have also authorized military transportation of Senator McCain’s remains from Arizona to Washington, D.C., military pallbearers and band support, and a horse and caisson transport during the service at the United States Naval Academy.

Finally, I have asked General John Kelly, Secretary James Mattis, and Ambassador John Bolton to represent my Administration at his services.

