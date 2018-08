WASHINGTON – Officials have reopened part of the fence along the White House after they were alerted to a vehicle at a checkpoint.

UPDATE: The vehicle near the @WhiteHouse has been cleared. The North Fence line and Lafayette Park will open shortly. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 2, 2018

The North Fence along Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Park has reopened after Secret Service cleared the vehicle.

Secret Service Officers and K9 units were alerted to a vehicle at a checkpoint near the @WhiteHouse. The North Fence along Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Park are closed at this time. @DCPoliceDept EOD personnel are responding to the scene. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 2, 2018

DC police responded to the scene.

