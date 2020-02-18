WASHINGTON — The ticket lottery for the White House Easter Egg Roll has opened, according to Recreation.gov.

The ticket lottery will be open until Monday, February 24, at 10 a.m. (EST).

The White House Easter Egg Roll is a tradition that has graced the South Lawn for many years and was first started in 1878.

The Easter Egg Roll was moved to the White House after a group of kids asked President Hayes if they could use his backyard for an egg roll. This came after an Act of Congress prohibited egg rolling on the Capitol grounds, which was where the egg rolls were originally held.

Recreation.gov said that the Easter Egg Roll promotes healthy and active living and is designed for children 13 years of age and under.

Usually, the Easter Egg Roll includes games, live entertainment, and, of course, the traditional egg roll.

The U.S. government holds an online lottery each year to award tickets for the event. Signing up for the lottery and event tickets through the lottery are both free of charge.

The Easter Egg Roll will be held on Monday, April 13, and tickets are free, but limited to six per household.

To learn more about the White House Easter Egg Roll and apply to the lottery, click here.

