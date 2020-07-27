x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

dc

Man accused of plotting to attack the White House with an antitank rocket, explosives sentenced to 15 years in prison

Hasher Jallal Taheb was sentenced Thursday. He had pleaded guilty in April to the attempted destruction of government property by fire or explosive.
Credit: AP
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, places his hand over his heart during the playing of the national anthem during an afternoon picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — A Georgia man accused of plotting to attack the White House with an antitank rocket and explosives has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison.

Hasher Jallal Taheb was sentenced Thursday. He had pleaded guilty in April to the attempted destruction of government property by fire or explosive.

Federal agents arrested Taheb in Buford, Georgia, in January 2019, when he showed up for a meeting with an undercover agent and an FBI source thinking they were going to rent a car with the intention of driving to Washington, D.C., to carry out the attack. 

His prison sentence is to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Credit: AP
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, places his hand over his heart during the playing of the national anthem during an afternoon picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

RELATED: Another $1,200 stimulus check? What we know so far

RELATED: How many seats Democrats, Republicans need to win Congress

RELATED: Coronavirus aid coming soon, with $1,200 checks by August, Treasury Secretary says

RELATED: HUD revokes Obama-era rule designed to diversify the suburbs

RELATED: White House drops payroll tax cut as GOP unveils coronavirus aid

RELATED: Very few Americans back full school reopening, poll says

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.