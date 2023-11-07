Where the D.C. streets have no names, just yet

While hundreds have found new homes here, visitors and vendors can't find their houses.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — There is a group of streets in one Southeast neighborhood that don't have names - at least not officially.

They're part of a relatively new development and, according to D.C. Council documents, they are not registered in the District's database.

Most know this new looking neighborhood as the old Saint Elizabeth’s campus - now redeveloped into rows of new homes.

"I just really loved the area," said Clarion Nichols about decision to buy here. "Also the fact that they have garages in these homes which is really important to me."

And while hundreds have found new homes here, visitors and vendors can't find their houses.

"Even just getting my trash can, that took forever," said Nichols.

That's because while these roads have signs, when it comes to D.C.'s official maps these streets still have no names.

"If we were just to call, they would say like we're not, you know, on the listing," said Nichols about her effort to get city trash service.

It has all meant trouble with GPS directions and deliveries.

"I moved here to the location in February, and there was a good two months where we weren't able to receive our packages because they couldn't locate our address," said another woman who lives in the neighborhood and asked her name not be used.

"For DoorDash and things when I order food...you don't always get it," said Jaydan Carolina who also lives in the neighborhood.

She and others say the lack of official street names has even meant delays in emergency services.

"It's been a lot of times where it's been emergencies in my area, in my building, and they couldn't find where my apartment building was," Carolina said.

This is not a new problem. According to city records these streets were finished, as part of this redevelopment, all the way back in 2018.

According to the DC Council, the office of Planning and Economic Development never sent the Council the legislation necessary to name these streets - despite working on it for the past two years.

The council said that is "unacceptable" and Tuesday finally made the names like Sycamore and Oak official, and sent a request to the Mayor's office asking that and future developments have named streets before anyone moves in.