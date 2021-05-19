DC will reopen its pools, splash parks on May 29

The District will reopen its pools and splash parks on Saturday, May 29.

WASHINGTON — Many people in the D.C. area may be looking to get back in swimming pools with the nice weather and summer right around the corner. The District will reopen its pools and splash parks on Saturday, May 29.

While WUSA9 has verified that the coronavirus cannot be spread through pools and hot tubs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised social distancing and proper pool maintenance is still important.

Delano Hunter, the Director of the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), said staff is prepared to reopen with safety protocols in place. He said the facilities will mostly operate as they did pre-pandemic with a few minor changes.

Director Hunter said social distancing will be required in the pools and on the pool deck when possible, but the facilities will be open at full capacity.

The District lifted its mask mandate, and people will be allowed to remove face coverings at the pool as they feel comfortable.

The splash pads will be open daily between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The pools will be open between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends before expanding to weekday operations on June 28.

The department has removed the reservation system that was previously needed to book timeslots at indoor pools. People will now be able to use the facilities on a walk-up basis.

DPR is currently looking to hire more lifeguards for the summer months and is currently staffing pools with a mixture of seasoned year-round staff and seasonal lifeguards.