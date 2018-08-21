Students headed back to school in D.C. Monday. In Northeast, children got a lesson on safety leading up to the big day, reminding them it’s okay to go outside.

There was even a walk and BBQ in Clay Terrace, where 10-year old Makiyah Wilson was shot and killed, pushing for an end to violence and encouraging people not to live in fear.

“End the violence, increase the peace,” marchers could be heard chanting.

However, roughly two miles away in the Kenilworth neighborhood, a 15-year old boy was shot Sunday afternoon.

DC Police wouldn't provide other details, but said the teen was still breathing and the suspect is still on the run.

Police responded to this same neighborhood just a few weeks ago after gunmen fired at least 13 shots into a crowd.

So, what's being done to make sure it really is safe for kids to go outside?

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced $8.2 million in grants for afterschool programs to keep children safe and engaged.

“With these funds, we'll support more than 80 organizations and programs like DC Scores, The Dance Institution of Washington and so many others,” said Mayor Bowser.

Additionally, the city's "violence interrupters," have already been deployed to troubled neighborhoods in Wards 7 and 8 to try and mediate conflict.

On top of that, Muriel Bowser’s 1000 Opportunities Initiative is up and running. It has the goal of providing training and employment opportunities for people in some of those high-crime neighborhoods.

