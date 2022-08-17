'At the mercy of landlords' | What to know before signing a new apartment lease or renewal in the DMV

WUSA9 sat down with tenant advocates from D.C., Maryland and Virginia to talk leases, picking a new apartment and how their organizations can help.

WASHINGTON — August is here, and peak rental season has rolled in right along with it. As many move to the city, change apartments in D.C. or face lease renewal surprises, now's the time to be talking negotiations, how to find a new place to stay if needed and generally keep a measure on the market.

WUSA9 reached out to three different tenant advocate organizations in the community to get their insider knowledge on what renters need to know in chaotic times.

First, Co-Chairman Rob Leardo of the Tenants Advocacy Coalition based in D.C. said now certainly isn't the best time to be hunting for a big deal or break from a landlord. As September rolls around, more people head into town ahead of the fall. Those groups are made up of a lot of seasonal movers, like local college students.

"September is not a good time," Leardo shared. "Landlords really are having a bonanza during that time . . . it's pretty merciless," he said of the rental market and whether negotiating could yield any results this time of year.

Evelin Urrutia, the executive director of the Alexandria-based Tenants and Workers United, emphasized that she has not seen much success from residents attempting to negotiate with landlords, either.

"Maybe that will work with the small landlord," she said. "But in Northern Virginia, looking at how it's dominated by big corporations, you go to one corner and then you find that the same owner [has] other apartments . . . it's really hard."

However, Montgomery County Renters Alliance Executive Director Matt Losak is more optimistic when it comes to reaching out to a landlord about rent that's higher than you can afford.

"We have seen some very good landlords [in Montgomery County] who simply are just going to keep up with their overhead expenses, but not profit gouge," he said. "That's what we hope and it's worth a try. Every renter should certainly reach out to property management or their landlord directly and say, 'Hey, look, this [rent price] is something more manageable. Can you do this?'"

Losak adds that if you're looking to renew a lease and the increase is really out of control for your Montgomery County apartment, it could be what's known as constructive eviction.

"If that's the case, we believe that the county should act or they should get a private attorney if they can afford one to file suit against the landlord who creates a constructive eviction," he said. "Start with the landlord, then petition our government to act, petition your county council member to act, petition the state government."

All of the local organizations WUSA9 spoke with encouraged renters to look around the neighborhood well before their lease term is up in order to find alternative housing in case an increase is higher than expected. The average suggestion was to start looking about three months out.

Urrutia said if your budget is tight and you're worried about a potential rent hike, ask around in your community and strike up a conversation with neighbors - what rent increases have they seen in the past?

"Maybe you hear in your community that 'so and so got a $200 increase on rent' - you already know that increase on what you're paying, you won't be able to afford - so maybe it's time for you to not just wait for the letter and start looking at what is out there," she said.

Losak said when signing a lease initially, a renter might want to discuss editing the document with the landlord to request to know about a rental increase earlier than the standard timeline, which may be around 30, 60 or 90 days before your renewal deadline, depending on your location.

All three of the tenant advocate representatives urged locals to reach out to them if they were in need of assistance.

"For renters, we believe housing is not the same thing as beer, cigarettes and fancy sneakers," Losak said. "It is central to community welfare, health and prosperity. You remove that, we're all going to pay costs with this; whether it be higher crime rates, health care costs, safety, net costs, increase homelessness."

Losak also detailed how high rents cause long-term locals to be few and far between.

"If we have people who are thinking that they're always short-term tenants, that they're not going to be able to live for the long term in their communities," Losak said. "They don't spend money in the same way as somebody who thinks they're temporary. And so if you want long-term tenants who invest financially, economically, socially in their communities, you need stable quality housing."

Although rents are notoriously high in D.C. compared to other places across the country, luckily when compared to neighboring areas, the city is unique in that it has rent control in place for most large buildings built before 1976. However, those who don't reap the benefits are seeing rents skyrocket, according to Leardo.

"They're getting huge increases," he said. "$500, $800 a month. It is really, really extreme for tenants that don't have rent control protection."

Leardo said that his advice for people who prefer newer buildings that are not rent-controlled is to consider a longer-term lease.

"I might advise like a two-year lease . . . the market would cool down after that two-year period," he said, adding that it's always best to hunt around for deals. "But there's no guarantee that without rent control the landlords won't then raise the rent to the roof [after a deal is over]."

He said that, just as you look for reviews about a building you're thinking of moving into, also take time to research the landlord. See if you can find any testimonies of how responsive or flexible they are, or visit the building of interest and stop residents passing through to hear their thoughts in person. He also recommended taking time to see if the landlord has been cited for any previous housing code violations. (Click here to access a resource for D.C. renters to do so, provided by the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs.)



"Renters are now pretty much left at the mercy of landlords," Leardo said. "You might want to do some web searching, or look for landlord rating guides."

In Virginia, Urrutia also warned those shopping for the right lease to be mindful of deals and to keep front of mind that someday, that deal will come to an end.

"You have to look at what type of deal they're talking about, right? Because sometimes those deals - it's just a way to get you in and then they start increasing the rents," she said.

Urrutia also reminded people to always read the fine print and see when a landlord says they have a right to increase your rent - it could be more frequently than you think.