WeWork is set to close 3 of its oldest coworking spaces in DC

The company will begin to relocate existing members to other spots in the city, a spokesperson with WeWork says.

WASHINGTON — With many relying on co-working spaces to survive their work from home life during the coronavirus pandemic, some co-working spaces are closing their doors permanently.

WeWork announced that three of their well-known co-working spaces are closing at the end of the month: Shaw’s Wonder Bread Factory, Florida Avenue’s Manhattan Laundry, and their location at 718 Seventh Street in Chinatown.

The notice of two closings were first reported by PopVille on Wednesday, citing emails by WeWork members.

“In streamlining our portfolio towards profitable growth, we have decided to move on from WeWork's Manhattan Laundry, Wonder Bread Factory and 718 7th St. NW locations in Washington, D.C.," a WeWork spokesperson said in an email response to WUSA9. "With numerous excellent WeWork locations in the immediate area, we look forward to providing our members with first-class, flexible space solutions. In consolidating our market footprint, we’re excited to fortify our presence with the very best of our Washington D.C. portfolio."

WeWork will begin to relocate existing members to other spots in the city, the spokesperson said.

The following locations have been offered as alternatives to members whose locations will close:

For Manhattan Laundry members: 1701 Rhode Island Ave NW, Midtown Center at 1100 15th St NW, and 655 New York Ave NW

For Wonder Bread Factory members: 655 New York Avenue NW and 700 K Street NW

For 718 7th St. NW members: 777 6th Street NW and 655 New York Ave NW

A WeWork spokesperson said the company has been extensively reviewing its real estate portfolio in order to rightsize the business and achieve its targets for profitability.

"This process has been in the works for some time now - and let me be clear that this/these closures are NOT a result of coronavirus," the spokesperson said. "Ultimately we will close these locations as we look to continue to enhance our product and move towards larger, class-A spaces that elevate our members' work experience."

PoPville released a letter sent to WeWork members from D.C. area director Suzie Howell and D.C. portfolio director Evan Tyroler hinting at the closures of the three locations. On social media, however, some said they didn't find out about the closures until then.

"Unbelievable. We've been members at @WeWork's Manhattan Laundry location since it first opened in 2016, and *this* is how I find out the building is closing at the end of October and we're all being evicted (oh, sorry, "relocated") with 2 weeks' notice," Global Zero CEO Derek Johnson said, expressing his frustration on Twitter.

Others, however, share fond memories of working at their WeWork location -- despite its closures.

"Shout out, thank you, and goodbye to the birthplace of the @joebiden presidential primary campaign. We had some good, stressful, and team-bonding moments in that space," Greg Schultz, campaign manager for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, said.

The news of the three closures comes months after several WeWork members across the United States voiced their frustrations on social media regarding the company still charging fees under their existing membership agreements, despite stay-at-home orders and for those who are considered 'non-essential' employees.

Lisa Kaneff, a freelance copywriter who has rented a WeWork space near her apartment in D.C. since 2017, said that the way the company is operating their business during the pandemic is not safe and is a liability for its members.

"They chose to put their business over [members] and it's such a shame," Kaneff said. "There are other coworking spaces that are doing the right thing and WeWork has chosen not to."

Kaneff told WUSA9 that she’s filed a complaint against WeWork with the D.C. attorney general’s office and has settled her complaint with the company.