WASHINGTON -- While the start of October might be toastier than usual, it's still time for fall street festivals, and Oktoberfest.

Release your inner Viking, do some free yoga, and bring your Corgi on a walk from October 5-7 with these events:

Friday

Fridays at the Fountain

Although Jazz in the Garden being over, you can still keep the party going at Fridays at the Fountain in Crystal City. It features a pop-up beer garden, a rotating selection of food vendors and live entertainment. Friday’s performer is the Sligo Creek Stompers

Vikings at the Wharf

Climb aboard a Viking ship this weekend as the world’s largest functioning Viking ship sails into D.C. It will anchor at The Wharf and you’ll get the chance to be a Viking through lectures, screenings and deck tours. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids.

And don’t forget about the Duncan Hunter pub crawl – which the creator says “makes sense because it’s D.C.”

Saturday

Vienna Oktoberfest

Historic Church Street will be hosting Oktoberfest Saturday complete with a food and beer garden by Caboose Brewing Company. Admission is free and the event is family-friendly. Additionally, there will be a handcrafted market and an auto show.

Art on the Avenue

Back in its twenty-third year, Art on the Avenue will take from on Saturday in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria. It’s completely free and will feature a pie baking contest, kids’ activities, free trolley transport and more.

Sunday

Yards Park Boardwalk Block Party

The first-ever Yards Park Boardwalk Block Party will take place on Sunday, featuring food from Osteria Morini, wine from District Winery and more. The event is ticketed for $35 per person.

Million Corg March

Join a bunch of Corgis for a march through downtown D.C. The parade of Corgis will be marching from the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to the Washington Monument. Before and after the march, they will be a group photo and Corgi owners are invited to mingle with other Corgi owners.

Corgi march map via Facebook, Derpin' in DC.

And don’t forget – the first Sunday of each month is free community day at the National Museum for Women in the Arts, making admission free.

Southwest Yoga Day

FREE. YOGA. That’s right, a full day of free yoga at The Wharf. Classes range from high intensity interval training to bikram to restorative yoga and go all day. Just don’t forget to bring a mat.

© 2018 WUSA