WASHINGTON -- An arrest has been made in the slaying of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, according to DC police.

Qujuan Thomas, 20, of Southeast, D.C. was arrested Saturday morning for first-degree murder while armed.

Quentin Michals, 21, of Southeast, D.C. remains at-large.

Newsham said there are "at least 3 others" involved in the shooting. "We will not rest," until those responsible are found, he said. He also urged anyone else involved to come forward.

Makiyah was killed on July 16 when a group of masked men pulled up to a courtyard in a black Infinity four-door sedan and fired into a crowd people in Northeast, D.C.

Makiyah, along with 15-20 other people, were outside enjoying the nice summer weather around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of 53rd Street.

Then, shots rang out. Donnetta Wilson, Makiyah's mother, remembers hearing them.

Four other people were also shot, including Makiyah’s older sister. Family members say she is expected to be okay.

In the days and weeks after the shooting, Makiyah’s family and her community have pleaded for justice.

“I never expected to go through nothing like this. It’s my baby. That’s my baby,” Donnetta Wilson told a WUSA9 reporter.

On Monday, Makiyah would have returned to school as a fifth grader.

The most recent break in the case came on August 14 when a Maryland man was arrested for carjacking the vehicle used

21-year-old Kevin Eugene Jones was arrested for carjacking and related offenses in a July 1 carjacking.

That car was later used in the shooting and was recovered two days later in Oxon Hill.

