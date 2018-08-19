WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- It has been one month and three days since Makiyah Wilson was murdered in Northeast DC, and police have not made any arrests.

Detectives are looking for the men who shot and killed the 10-year-old and left her community fearing for their kids’ safety.

Only WUSA9’s cameras were there as two groups had two separate events in Makiyah’s honor.

One group had a peace march against violence through Northeast DC.

With each step and every word, the community members fought for a safer neighborhood.

Parents had been worried about their kids after Makiyah was killed.

“We fear for the lives of our children,” one woman said.

As the group weaved through the streets and apartment buildings, they merged with another set of people having a cookout to remember the little girl they are walking for.

“Everything for Makiyah. Everything for the kids around here,” Reginald Bailey said.

Organizers had water slides, food, and pictures to capture the moments.

Neighbors in Clay Terrace hoped to create a safer environment and stomp out fear.

“That child’s name is Makiyah. That child could be Makiyah. That child could be Makiyah. That child could be Makiyah. It’s deeper than that when you think about longevity,” Kevin Reed said. “In a couple of years, they’ll be 18. They’ll be 20. They’ll be adults. How can we make it better for them?”

Organizers of both events said this was only a start and they are already planning similar events.

