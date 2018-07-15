(WUSA9) — WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Saturday marked the DC United’s first game in its new stadium.

Some soccer fans were ticked off at the way the team is now handling ticket sales under a new policy.

Fans marched and protested for equality after -- what some called -- a controversial decision.

You could hear the chants and feel the energy from DC United fans over the weekend.

However, some fans had a bone to pick on the first gameday at DC United’s new home.

“We’re not happy with some of the decisions that the front office has made,” Mark Kusek, with La Barra Brava, said.

“It’s totally heartbreaking. We fought for this stadium,” Carrick Baugh, with District Ultras, told WUSA9.

La Barra Brava and District Ultras are two of three DC United fan groups.

Both groups feel shut out by the team.

In February, DC United announced it was only working with one other fan group called the Screaming Eagles.

That group is the only one allowed to purchase season tickets to sell to the public.

“They’ve given a monopoly to one other group and they’re allowing them to collect the markup,” Baugh said.

The process for a group to buy tickets was described as more of a free for all when the games were at RFK Stadium.

“Groups either bought tickets directly from the team, or we would buy season tickets and sell them to our members,” Baugh explained.

Some of the groups’ members cannot afford season tickets.

“A lot of them are blue collar workers that work construction or work in the restaurant industry,” Kusek said.

Protest organizers knew the new stadium would come with new rules but did not expect this major change.

“They’ve never given us a reason. Not one bit whatsoever,” Kusek told WUSA9.

While some people in the group still planned to go inside of the first game, they left their drums, flags, and chants out.

“That’s a big part of what we deliver, and if we’re not there, then the fans lose that too,” Baugh said.

The fans are hoping they can come to some sort of agreement with the team.

WUSA9 reached out to DC United for a comment on this story but did not get a response Saturday night.

