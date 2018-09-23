WASHINGTON - Alumnae of the local private school attended by the woman accusing a high court nominee of sexual assault rallied outside the White House Sunday evening.

"We believe her," said Alexis Goldstein, a 1999 graduate of Holton-Arms School. Ford was attending the Bethesda all-girls school in 1982 when she says Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh tried to rape her at a party. Kavanaugh denies the allegation.

About two dozen Holton-Arms alumnae held candles and took turns speaking through a megaphone, in spite of the rain that moved through the area. Other alumnae also rallied simultaneously in Chicago and California.

"We think she's incredibly brave," said Goldstein. "She's come forward at great personal cost."

#standwithblaseyford is the same group that organized a letter signed by 1,110 alums in support of Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford will be questioned by the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday. Many attending Sunday's rally hope to attend the hearing, but it's not clear if it will be open to the public.

"We really want her to know we have her back," said Goldstein.

Goldstein said it is possible more alumnae could add their names to a letter supporting Ford, already up to 1,100 signatures.

