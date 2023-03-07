Ways to celebrate International Women's Day 2023 in the District

This year's theme is #EmbraceEquity.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — District residents are invited to honor the women who played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities on Wednesday at one of the many International Women's Day events being held in Washington, D.C.

Editor's Note: The video above comes from 2022's International Women's Day.

This year's theme is #EmbraceEquity. Officials say it is critical to understand the difference between equity and equality, and that the aim of 2023's campaign theme is to get the world talking about "Why equal opportunities aren't enough."

Equality means each individual or group of people is given the same resources or opportunities.

means each individual or group of people is given the same resources or opportunities. Equity recognizes that each person has different circumstances, and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome.

Events happening in D.C.:

Hotel Zena , 1155 14th Street NW, will hold an event to lift women up and elevate their voices from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hotel Zena’s mission is to honor the contributions and courage of women through their art, design, music, and so much more. Click here to reserve your spot at the event for free.

, 1155 14th Street NW, will hold an event to lift women up and elevate their voices from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Overlook Quartet will be joined by pianist Sayaka Tanikawa for a special International Women's Day performance starting at 7 p.m. at the Arts Club of Washington located at 2017 I Street Northwest. Officials say they will perform works by Amy Beach, Florence Price, and Shelley Washington. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and drinks will be provided. Light refreshments to follow. Click here to purchase tickets.

will be joined by pianist Sayaka Tanikawa for a special International Women's Day performance starting at 7 p.m. at the Arts Club of Washington located at 2017 I Street Northwest. Asian American Youth Leadership Empowerment and Development will host an author talk with D﻿aphne Kwok, Jeanie Chang and Susan Go, Authors from the Best Selling Book "Asian Women Trailblazers Who Boss Up." They will share what belonging means to them and why it is essential for an inclusive workplace and for your own well being. Click here to reserve a spot at the event for free.

will host an author talk with D﻿aphne Kwok, Jeanie Chang and Susan Go, Authors from the Best Selling Book "Asian Women Trailblazers Who Boss Up." Global International Women's Month Summit is a conference to bring women together to uplift, energize, inspire and empower them through stories. Intended to spark citizen engagement towards empowerment and social sustainability. Held from March 8 through March 11 at Fathom Gallery Georgetown at 1351 Wisconsin Avenue NW. Click here to purchase tickets.

is a conference to bring women together to uplift, energize, inspire and empower them through stories. Off the Mall Tours and Logan Circle Main Street are celebrating International Women's Day with a walking tour of Logan Circle. From the 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the tour will begin in front of Mi Vida on 14th. It will last approximately two hours. Click here to purchase tickets.

are celebrating International Women's Day with a walking tour of Logan Circle.