8 people rescued after boat overturns near Gravelly Point

ARLINGTON, Va. — Multiple rescue crews responded to an overturned boat report just after 11:30 a.m. on the Potomac River.
Eight people were pulled from the water. None of them suffered any injuries.
Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and Rescue were first on scene followed by D.C. Fireboats and the Metropolitan Police Department Harbor Units.
The boat was found overturned in the Potomac River just across from Gravelly Point.
In June, one person was rescued after being stranded on 3 Sisters Island in the Potomac River and was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Last year, a 17-year-old boy was found dead in the Potomac River after a drowning and another person died after D.C. Fire and EMS pulled a fully submerged vehicle from the river.
DMV leaders celebrated the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Clean Water Act by hosting members of the Potomac Riverkeeper Network, who said there has been so much progress that swimming is safe most of the time. Riverkeeper Dean Naujoks called on the D.C. government to end its decades-long ban on swimming in the river.
