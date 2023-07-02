8 people rescued after boat overturns near Gravelly Point

A boat overturned near Gravelly Point sending eight people into the water.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — Multiple rescue crews responded to an overturned boat report just after 11:30 a.m. on the Potomac River.

Eight people were pulled from the water. None of them suffered any injuries.

The boat was found overturned in the Potomac River just across from Gravelly Point.

In June, one person was rescued after being stranded on 3 Sisters Island in the Potomac River and was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Last year, a 17-year-old boy was found dead in the Potomac River after a drowning and another person died after D.C. Fire and EMS pulled a fully submerged vehicle from the river.

WATCH NEXT: Would you swim in the Potomac River?