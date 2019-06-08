WASHINGTON — D.C. police are investigating what lead to a violent incident at a Safeway in the Petworth neighborhood.

A witness at the scene shared a video of a security guard grabbing a man by his neck and slamming him to the floor at the Safeway on Georgia Avenue and Randolph Street in Northwest.

Police said the guard in the video called to report a fight/assault at the store around 3:13 p.m. Monday. The guard told police the man was trying to steal from the store prompting the guard to approach him.

The guard then said the man tried to swing at him with a closed fist which is why the guard grabbed him by the neck and slammed him. The guard told police the man then got up from the floor and tried to throw punches at him before being restrained.

The man fled the scene and police said no arrests were made.

A witness to the incident said they saw the incident and were yelling at the guard, begging him not to kill the man.

"I was extremely shocked at the unprofessional and completely unnecessary response from the security guard, especially with so many children around," the witness who asked to remain anonymous said. "Safeway needs to do something about this security contractor who put both customers and employees at risk."

WUSA9 reached out to Safeway for comment. They declined and referred us back to DC police.

