WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death on South Capitol Street Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

DC Police said it happened a little after 2:30 p.m. Emergency responders took the adult male victim to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said a suspect was detained at the scene.

Outbound South Capitol Street was closed as of 4:30 p.m. at Nationals Park. WUSA9's crews at the scene said the closure was causing major traffic issues for the evening commute.

The bridge is also known as the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.