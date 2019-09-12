WASHINGTON — Almost 100 fire personnel were called to the scene of a burning D.C. apartment building early Monday morning.

Officials said the 2-alarm fire happened on 3101 New Mexico Avenue Northwest, D.C. They said about 20 firefighting units and 80 personnel were called to the scene to control the fire.

The fire was knocked out shortly after crews arrived at the scene. Crews are working to remove smoke from the building.

Residents were asked to shelter in place during the incident. Officials said there are no reported injuries.

The apartment building is called the Sutton Towers.

This story is developing.

