WASHINGTON — D.C. Fire and EMS are working to rescue a man who is trapped inside an open trench in the 3500 block of 11th Street Northwest.

Officials say the man was working inside a trench in front of a row home when the brick stairs collapsed on him.

The man's leg is trapped, but there does not appear to be life threatening injuries.

Crews are currently shoring the trench to make it safe for rescue operations to enter and rescue the man.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.

