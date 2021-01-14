Washington Spirit select Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity in NWSL Draft

The Spirit selected Trinity Rodman with the 2nd overall pick of the National Women's Soccer League 2021 Draft.

WASHINGTON — In the Rodman family, it is apparent that for athletic ability, the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree.

Trinity Rodman was taken with the 2nd overall pick of the National Women's Soccer League 2021 Draft by the Washington Spirit.

Her father Deniss Rodman was a Hall of Fame basketball player that was one of the best defensive players to ever grace the National Basketball League. Now, Trinity will look to make a legacy of her own.

Rodman — a native of Newport Beach, California — will most likely play forward for the Spirit.

She was the No. 1 high school recruit in the country in 2020 and has extensive international experience having played throughout the US National Team system.

Trinity Rodman was supposed to play her collegiate soccer at Washington State University in 2020, but the Pac-12 did not play a fall season in 2020. Instead, they are expected to play a shortened spring season.

Trinity was not the only player taken by the Spirit with two picks in the Top 10 slots of the 2021 draft.

The Spirit also took Tara McKeown with the eighth pick of the draft when they made a trade mid-draft.