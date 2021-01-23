x
Washington Monument will stay closed due to COVID-19, NPS officials say

The announcement comes after the monument has been closed since January 11 for security reasons surrounding the 59th presidential inauguration.
Fireworks light up the sky by the Washington Monument during inauguration ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — The Washington Monument will stay closed for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 and the National Park Service's (NPS) effort to not have the virus spread to visitors and its staff.

The announcement comes after the monument has been closed since January 11 for security reasons surrounding the 59th presidential inauguration.

"The National Park Service will monitor public health conditions in the Washington, D.C. area, as well as the opening status of other nearby visitor attractions, and reopen the Washington Monument and other indoor park facilities as soon as it deems it is safe to do so," said NPS in its statement.

A reopening date has not been determined at this time.

Flags are placed on the National Mall, looking towards the Washington Monument, and the Lincoln Memorial, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

According to NPS, groups responsible for storming the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6 are continued to threaten the District and the set-up prior to Inauguration Day on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

DC's congresswoman Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) called for monuments and visitor centers to close in early December due to a spike in cases over the winter months.

Updates will be provided on the National Mall and Memorial Parks website (nps.gov/NAMA) as well the park’s Twitter and Facebook pages (@NationalMallNPS).

