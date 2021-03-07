x
SUV with American flag on it crashes into barrier wall surrounding Washington Monument

WASHINGTON — Multiple police units and D.C. Fire and EMS are on scene after pictures show that a SUV crashed into a barrier wall that surrounds a hill that the Washington Monument sits atop of at the National Mall.

A was taken to George Washington University hospital for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the crash that happened around 8 p.m., according to D.C. Police

The crash comes only hours before the Fourth of July, and amid a popular place for tourists visiting the National Mall for the patriotic holiday.

Photos do appear to show an American flag hanging from the vehicle among other signs that have been placed onto it.

D.C. Police said it’s unclear if the man suffered a medical emergency or was in a mental health crisis when the vehicle ran into the barrier on the southeast side of the monument close to 15th Street

A woman on the scene told WUSA9 that she was almost hit by the vehicle, but did not want to answer any further questions about what had happened. 

The crash is still under investigation and it is not known at this time what if any charges the man who crashed the vehicle may or may not face.

