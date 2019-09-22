WASHINGTON — The brand new elevator inside the Washington Monument broke down briefly Saturday.

The National Park Service said the elevator experienced 'a brief interruption in service' at around 1 p.m.

D.C. Fire and EMS confirms no one was inside the elevator at the time of the malfunction.

The NPS and D.C. fire crews worked together to resolve the issue and safely return visitors from the top floor to ground level.

Once resolved, fire officials said they transported a few visitors at a time inside the elevator accompanied by firefighters.

Fire officials said they rescued visitors from a height of around 490 - 500 feet.

NPS said normal operations resumed after about an hour and tours are running on schedule.

Officials confirm there were no injuries.

