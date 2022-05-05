Man shot dead in Southeast DC, $25K reward offered for information

DC Police arrived in the 2300 block of Green Street around 3:40 p.m. to find 24-year-old Davon Sullivan, of Southeast, D.C., unconscious and unresponsive after being shot. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived and Sullivan was pronounced dead.

The department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.