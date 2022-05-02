Honor Flight brings veterans to DC to celebrate milestone

The American Airlines trip celebrates the 250,000 total passengers the Honor Flight Network has flown off to the District.

WASHINGTON — An American Airlines flight will bring the latest of 250,000 passengers into the District thanks to the Honor Flight Network, which honors veterans by bringing them to the capital to see monuments.

This flight’s veterans will join hundreds of dignitaries, volunteers, supporters and Honor Flight Network leadership at the World War II Memorial, all in celebration of the quarter-million milestone.

More than 175 veterans will be in attendance and land at BWI. Upon arrival, this year’s participants will be greeted with a water cannon salute and a hero's welcome inside the terminal.

The organization has flown veterans to the nation’s capital for years in order to visit the memorials that honor their service and sacrifice. They were founded in 2005 and share in the mission that the U.S. become a nation where all veterans experience “the honor, gratitude, and community of support they deserve,” according to their website.