Haskins halftime speech, IV treatment for Rivera | Washington Football Team wins season opener over Eagles

Team captain and starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins rallied his team as Rivera was given an IV as part of his cancer treatment. Washington beat the Eagles 27-17.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Football Team won its first season opener since 2014, and it came off a fierce defensive performance, and perseverance from the Burgundy & Gold under first-year head coach Ron Rivera.

Down by 17, team captain and starting quarterback Dywane Haskins rallied his team as Rivera was given an IV as part of his cancer treatment. The speech and leadership helped lead his team back with 27 under answered points. The news of the cancer treatment at halftime was something Rivera told WUSA9 and other media outlets following the 27 to 17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field on Sunday.

Haskins went 17 for 31 passing, with one touchdown. But while the second-year quarterback will need to improve, the management of offense in the second half was impressive for the team under his leadership and composure late in the game. He also didn't turn the ball over, but at times did come close while trying to make a play.

Eight sacks by the Washington front line was what really played a crucial role in the team's win on Sunday. That and the two turnovers by Philadelphia.

Rookie defensive end Chase Young looked dangerous on the edge and caused disturbances in the backfield against the Eagles offensive line throughout the game.

Ryan Karigan had an outstanding multi-sack game and broke the Washington franchise record for sacks with 92 that was previously set by Dexter Manley (91).

Both the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles knelt before the game during a moment of silence type of gathering to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the United States.