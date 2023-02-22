Washington, DC is a district full of cheaters – at Wordle

Players in the District are 58% more likely than the national average to use a word game cheat.

WASHINGTON — A new study released by Word Finder found that District residents sure do like to cheat. Washington D.C. ranks No. 1 when it comes to cheating at Wordle.

The study "Which States Cheat the Most at Word Games? An In-Depth Examination," claims that D.C. residents are almost twice as likely to seek Wordle help compared to the nationwide average – and 58% more likely than the national average to use a word game cheat.

The study claims that even though everyone has equal access to word game cheat tools, players in D.C. tend to use them more often.

The other top four states where word game cheats are used the most include Vermont, Maine, Minnesota, and Connecticut.

To get this information, Word Finder employees analyzed data from Google Trends as well as their own site traffic.

They picked Words With Friends cheat and Wordle solver pages as meaningful, representative samples of word game players overall.

When it comes to Words With Friends cheat users, Word Finder says Alaskan residents top the list. Alaskan residents are 50.1% more likely to cheat using the tool compared to the average American player.

District residents are 34.6% more likely to cheat.

