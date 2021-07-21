x
DC community helps to celebrate 110-year-old woman's birthday

D.C. Police's 5th District unit gave her special birthday shoutout with a ride by the Capitol Hill Towers Senior Living center.

WASHINGTON — Washington DC resident Dora Credle was born on July 21, 1911. At the time, the Lincoln Memorial had yet to even be built at the National Mall yet.

110-years later in 2021, Credle celebrates a birthday with her family at the senior living center she lives at in Northeast D.C. 

WUSA9 was there when Credle and her family brought in the birthday on Wednesday. 

D.C. Police's 5th District unit gave her special birthday shoutout with a ride-by at the Capitol Hill Towers Senior Living center.

Happy Birthday, Dora! We at WUSA9 hope it was a great one!

